Freedom Frequency @ Hoover Institution

Freedom Frequency @ Hoover Institution

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What Californians Really Want
As Election Day nears, voters aren’t clamoring for higher taxes or spending. A new poll shows surprising overlap with others across America.
  Michael J. Boskin and Douglas Rivers
Supporting Freedom Abroad Is Still in America’s National Interests
Democratic nations remain the foundation of a stable, prosperous, and humane world.
  Michael McFaul
Why Good Intentions Don't Always Make Good Policy
The unintended consequences of government intervention—and why voters keep supporting it.
  John H. Cochrane
6:12
Beware of Five Tricks in Policy Debates
Move past the short cuts and the social media noise, and fuller pictures emerge.
  Michael J. Boskin
Fighting to Learn
An international court has filed charges against the men who run Afghanistan’s schools. Two women deprived of an education suggest what that is worth.
  Halima Kazem
Some Simple Principles for Taxation and Spending
Housecleaning starts with ditching the grotesque tax code—and asking the right questions.
  John H. Cochrane
The American Revolution and October Surprises
On the latest episode of GoodFellows, senior fellows John Cochrane, H.R.
  Niall FergusonH.R. McMasterJohn H. Cochrane, and Michael Auslin
1:06:42
Tokenization of Real-World Assets: A Market Taking Shape
Managing the profound change demands harnessing advantages, mitigating risks, and creating careful legislation.
  Laurie Simon Hodrick
Why Lower Inflation Isn't Enough for Affordability
The Fed, inflation, and the economic case for long-term price stability.
  John H. Cochrane
4:53
How One Lawyer Freed Thousands from Castro’s Cuba
James Donovan proved that patience, respect, and even a fishing rod could accomplish what military force could not.
  Jean McElwee Cannon
Sanctions on Russian Oil: Lessons Learned
Western sanctions have reduced Russia’s revenues but failed to constrain its war financing. What lessons should policymakers draw?
  Oleg Itskhoki and Elina Ribakova
The Great Fertility Collapse
For the first time in human history, we're not having enough children to keep the world's population from falling.
  Russ Roberts
1:10:29
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