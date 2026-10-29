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Discussions
What Californians Really Want
As Election Day nears, voters aren’t clamoring for higher taxes or spending. A new poll shows surprising overlap with others across America.
20 hrs ago
•
Michael J. Boskin
and
Douglas Rivers
20
2
6
Supporting Freedom Abroad Is Still in America’s National Interests
Democratic nations remain the foundation of a stable, prosperous, and humane world.
Oct 28
•
Michael McFaul
55
13
14
Why Good Intentions Don't Always Make Good Policy
The unintended consequences of government intervention—and why voters keep supporting it.
Oct 27
•
John H. Cochrane
48
4
10
6:12
Beware of Five Tricks in Policy Debates
Move past the short cuts and the social media noise, and fuller pictures emerge.
Oct 26
•
Michael J. Boskin
33
4
6
Fighting to Learn
An international court has filed charges against the men who run Afghanistan’s schools. Two women deprived of an education suggest what that is worth.
Oct 23
•
Halima Kazem
11
1
6
Some Simple Principles for Taxation and Spending
Housecleaning starts with ditching the grotesque tax code—and asking the right questions.
Oct 22
•
John H. Cochrane
36
6
7
The American Revolution and October Surprises
On the latest episode of GoodFellows, senior fellows John Cochrane, H.R.
Oct 21
•
Niall Ferguson
,
H.R. McMaster
,
John H. Cochrane
, and
Michael Auslin
9
1:06:42
Tokenization of Real-World Assets: A Market Taking Shape
Managing the profound change demands harnessing advantages, mitigating risks, and creating careful legislation.
Oct 20
•
Laurie Simon Hodrick
11
2
4
Why Lower Inflation Isn't Enough for Affordability
The Fed, inflation, and the economic case for long-term price stability.
Oct 20
•
John H. Cochrane
39
4
3
4:53
How One Lawyer Freed Thousands from Castro’s Cuba
James Donovan proved that patience, respect, and even a fishing rod could accomplish what military force could not.
Oct 16
•
Jean McElwee Cannon
21
1
5
Sanctions on Russian Oil: Lessons Learned
Western sanctions have reduced Russia’s revenues but failed to constrain its war financing. What lessons should policymakers draw?
Oct 16
•
Oleg Itskhoki
and
Elina Ribakova
19
4
4
The Great Fertility Collapse
For the first time in human history, we're not having enough children to keep the world's population from falling.
Oct 15
•
Russ Roberts
3
2
1:10:29
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